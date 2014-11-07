UK government cuts the ribbon on G-Cloud 6’s new Digital Marketplace

G-Cloud 6 has flung open its doors with a brand-spanking new storefront replacing the existing CloudStore that should provide an all-round offering to make it simpler for the public sector to procure services.

An announcement from the government explained that the Digital Marketplace provides a single store for buyers to purchase IT commodities and services from G-Cloud and the second itineration of the Digital Service framework that kicks off in 2015.

The new store has been created with a simple design that makes it easy for public sector buyers to find what they need and it plans to continually work on the design to improve it based on user feedback.

“We know that the range of frameworks and stores can be confusing. That’s why the new Digital Marketplace, which makes it clearer, simpler and faster for the whole of the public sector to buy digital products and services when it needs to, is a vast improvement for both supplier and customer,” said minister for the cabinet office Francis Maude. “This will ultimately lead to the delivery of better services for the public, and means that we can continue to work with a range of quality suppliers of all sizes.”

The government added “frameworks such as G-Cloud and Digital Services mean that government can buy what it needs from a wide range of quality suppliers at the right price.”

Alongside the launch the government announced a range of figures from G-Cloud 5 that explained the framework has 1,517 suppliers, over 16,000 services and 88 per cent of the suppliers are small and medium sized enterprises [SMEs]. The total spend was also announced at £314 million and 53 per cent of this has gone to the large number of SMEs that use the service to offer products.

Image Credit: Flickr (Pedro Szekely)