World’s most addictive video game aims to beat Mark Lawrenson at Premier League predictions

Football Manager has for years been the footy addict’s game of choice and has coined the phrase “just one more game” [Dictionary definition: you’ll inevitably find yourself still up staring at a computer screen when daylight hits].

This weekend, to coincide with the release of Football Manager 2015, the fact-packed game is taking on BBC football summariser Mark Lawrenson in his weekly slot on the BBC Sport website that sees him try to beat a who’s who celebrities, musicians and TV stars.

Miles Jacobson, studio director at Sports Interactive, the firm that created the game, instructed those at the game’s nerve centre to input the weekend’s fixtures into the database and its something that the company is an old hand at.

"We have someone at the studio whose job it is to simulate real-life matches on the game for media around the world. Sometimes we do well, sometimes less so,” he said. “Last year we did one for the Major League Soccer play-offs in the United States and not only did we get the result of each match right, but we also got the score correct in the final. We are very proud of that one."

With a database of 605,000 players and staff compiled by 1,300 scouts in 51 countries around the world, this could be Lawro’s stiffest challenge yet and the following results are what the game spewed out [with the scorers in brackets just in case you wanted to have a flutter]:

Liverpool 0 Chelsea 3 [Diego Costa, Eden Hazard, Willian]

Burnley 1 [Danny Ings] Hull 3 [Abel Hernandez x 2, Curtis Davies]

Man Utd 2 [Angel Di Maria, Wayne Rooney] Crystal Palace 1 [Joel Ward]

Southampton 3 [Graziano Pelle x2, Dusan Tadic] Leicester 0

West Ham 1 [Enner Valencia] Aston Villa 0

QPR 0 Man City 2 [Sergio Aguero, Stevan Jovetic]

Sunderland 1 [Steven Fletcher] Everton 1 [Romelu Lukaku]

Tottenham 2 [Erik Lamela, Christian Eriksen] Stoke 1 [Victor Moses]

West Brom 2 [Saido Berahino, Sebastien Pocognoli] Newcastle 1 [Moussa Sissoko]

Swansea 2 [Wilfried Bony, Gylfi Sigurdsson] Arsenal 3 [Danny Welbeck, Alexis Sanchez 2].

Image Credit: Flickr (CFC Unofficial Debs)