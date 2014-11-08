Facebook CEO Zuckerberg talks about ‘hurtful’ film The Social Network, and why he isn’t cool

Mark Zuckerberg has been spilling details on all manner of things, including his thoughts on the portrayal of him in The Social Network film, in a Q&A which took place at Facebook's headquarters.

The Social Network, directed by David Fincher, certainly did not shine a flattering light on Zuckerberg's early dealings to get Facebook up and running, or indeed his personality – though how truthful it was is something we're not likely to get to the bottom of. It's true enough that the film was always going to sell more if it stirred up some controversy...

Zuckerberg said he was hurt by the movie's portrayal of him, the Independent reports, and particularly the suggestion that Facebook was created to attract women while he was a uni student.

Zuckerberg said: "They just kind of made up a bunch of stuff that I found really hurtful. They made up this whole plot line about how I somehow decided to create Facebook to attract girls."

He noted that if the film had really been on the mark, it would have mostly consisted of him sitting chained to his computer, and wouldn't have made much of a movie.

Zuck did admit that the flick did get one thing right – that he isn't a "cool" person, and he doesn't like to waste time or energy on frivolity like picking out which clothes to wear. That's the reason why he sticks to a plain grey T-shirt (a bit like Simon Cowell in that respect, who always wears a T-shirt and jeans).

Zuckerberg also discussed some more nitty gritty issues, such as why he made the decision to split Facebook and Facebook Messenger into two different mobile apps.

As we reported yesterday, the reason was because the core Facebook app was being bogged down with the weight of messaging, which was making communication slower and more difficult in general.

It wasn't a popular move with many, but Facebook Messenger remains the most downloaded app on both iOS and Android, at least according to App Annie's latest figures.

