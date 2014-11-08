How to watch England vs New Zealand live on TV and online

The England rugby team kick off a series of testing Autumn international matches against the mighty New Zealand today, one of the dominant forces in world rugby.

The odds are not in England's favour. The All Black's have only lost twice in their last 46 tests, boast a match-day squad with 1,023 international caps compared to England's 437 and have scored an average of 31.5 point per game since 2012 compared to England's 24.

But enough of the negativity, how can you watch the battle unfold live on TV, online or on your mobile device?

Well, although the BBC are usually pretty reliable for England Rugby, today's game will be on Sky Sports 2 from 1.30pm. The match itself doesn't kick off until 2.30pm so there will be plenty of build-up to get you in the mood.

If you're out and about and what to catch the game on a mobile device, you'll be able to watch it on SkyGo if you have a Sky TV account. There are also various websites that offer places to stream the match, but of course we would never condone such a thing.

Other than that, the BBC will have its usual text updates page on hand to keep you in the know and you will be able to listen to live commentary of the full game on BBC Radio 5 Live.

If you happen to miss the match, BBC Two will be showing an hour of highlights at 7-8pm this evening and on Sunday from 1-2pm.

Now, if you'll excuse me, I have to go and warm up my vocal chords. "Swing Low, Sweet Chariot" isn't going to sing itself.