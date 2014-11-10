Stay connected on the slopes with this new ski app

Anyone planning to hit the slopes over the winter will now be more connected than ever before with the updated Ski Explorer app from Crystal Ski Holidays.

Conveniently launched just in time for the new season, the app contains multiple features to keep you in the know this year so you can concentrate on the skiing.

A 'Find my Friends' feature uses GPS to help you find your friends or family on the mountains in case you get separated. Simply create a group, connect with your party and you'll be shown each person's location on a piste map.

For all you competitive skiers out there, you can now monitor and track various performance metrics from your hard days on the slopes, such as distance covered, speed, altitude and duration.

In addition, the app also includes a 'Recommended Routes' feature that provides step-by-step guides shown on an interactive piste map, which can later be rated and shared with friends and family.

Tamsin Todd, managing director at Crystal Ski Holidays, said, "skiing is fundamentally a social activity that people love to do together. With this app, skiers can spend less time searching for each other and more time exploring and sharing the best ski routes, and enjoying all that ski resorts have to offer."

The free app is already available on the Apple store and will be available on the Google Play store for Android users from early December.