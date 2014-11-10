How to transfer your notes from an iPhone to a Windows PC free

We all use notes on our phones these days, whether a genuine note-taking, or simply setting reminders for ourselves or storing important reference numbers. But how can you transfer your notes from your iPhone to a Windows PC? Luckily there are two main ways to import notes from an iPhone, whether without using outlook or without iTunes.

How to transfer files from your iPhone using iCloud

The fastest way to transfer notes from your iPhone to a Windows PC should be using Apple's iCloud. The tutorial as follows:

1. Tap Settings > iCloud

2. Sign in the iCloud with your Apple ID. You'll find the categories in the iCloud.

3. Tap "Notes" to ON and then iCloud will automatically upload them to the cloud service.

4. Install iCloud on your PC and enter the same Apple ID to enter it, and then you can get the notes on your computer.

This is probably the fastest way to transfer iPhone notes to computer. If you only want to use the service provided by Apple, iCloud will be your best choice.

How to transfer files from your iPhone using Email

If you have any problems with the above, you can also use some email services to transfer files from your iPhone without using iCloud. For example, you can use iTunes to sync iPhone notes with Outlook.

Here's how to do it:

1. Plug iPhone into computer via the USB cable, and iTunes will launch. If not, you should manually start iTunes.

2. Click the name of your iPhone in the left sidebar, and choose "Info" in the summary panel at the right part of the window. Check "Sync Notes" and select Outlook in the drop-down menu. Click "Apply" to start syncing iPhone notes with Outlook.

3. When the syncing process is finished, you will find the notes are saved in the "Reminders" folder in your Outlook account, and you are able to view them with no efforts.

Using Email to transfer notes from iPhone to computer is not difficult, and can be less complicated for some users less familiar with the iCloud.

Besides these two methods, you can also make use of iPhone data recovery software to finish the transfer of the iPhone notes. Just try a quick Google search to find a solution that works for you.

