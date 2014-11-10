iPhone 6 pushes iOS onwards and upwards in the enterprise

Good Technology has released its latest Mobility Index Report for the third quarter of this year, and the good news for Apple is that its latest iPhone models have reversed a decline in the enterprise.

The report (spotted by the Inquirer) showed that iOS was up 2 per cent, and represented no less than 69 per cent of all smartphone activations across the world in the enterprise arena (following a decline the previous quarter).

Unsurprisingly, it was the release of the new iPhone 6 handsets that sparked this rise, and specifically the 4.7in version of the phone, which accounted for 85 per cent of activations (as opposed to the phablet iPhone 6 Plus). Stock levels of Apple's phablet has been a problem, though, so that could partially have affected those figures.

Android followed iOS with 29 per cent of all handset activations, with Windows Phone lagging way behind on a miserly 1 per cent.

The report (which is the ninth quarterly report the company has released) also observed a sevenfold increase in custom-built app activations, showing just how much tailored apps are on the rise in the enterprise world. Custom app development actually moved from the fourth most-activated app category to number one this last quarter, at least on the Good Dynamics Secure Mobility Platform.

Christy Wyatt, chairman and CEO at Good Technology, commented: "The rapid rise in custom app development illustrates that organisations are seeing mobility as a real opportunity for competitive advantage and security as a critical requirement in enabling trusted mobility."

"We continue to see the rapid growth of both internally developed and commercial applications in the Good Dynamics ecosystem, the largest secure mobility ecosystem available across operating systems."