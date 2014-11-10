Microsoft rolls out November update for Xbox One

Microsoft has begun rolling out its latest update to Xbox One consoles, with a myriad of new features on offer.

The November update, which will be the last major release for 2014, was fully detailed by Major Nelson on the Xbox Wire site.

For starters, new personalisation features have been introduced, such as the ability to have a custom background for each account that will show up on any console you sign into (and you can use an image off a USB stick or media server via DLNA).

Tweaks have also been made to the TV side of the Xbox One experience, with a Live TV Trending feature that shows the top 20 current most-watched programmes (though it's UK, US and Canada only). The MiniGuide is now voice-activated ("Xbox Select – MiniGuide"), and has also been refreshed to include the user's favourite TV channels in a combined Recents and Favourites area.

The Xbox One Store has been tweaked to facilitate the easier location of content, and better navigation in general. SmartGlass has also been updated to show which games your friends have been playing, and also to highlight free or discounted content available to Gold Live members.

Related: More Xbox One price cuts on the way thanks to new processor

On top of that, some miscellaneous tweaks have been implemented across the board, including the ability to quickly shift the IE browser into snap mode, and the addition of a Restart function in the UI.