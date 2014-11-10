Pi-Top launches: £200 for your own DIY Raspberry Pi laptop

The Pi-Top, which is a do-it-yourself Raspberry Pi laptop, has now been launched, and has already easily surpassed its crowd-funding target.

If you missed this one when it first hit the headlines back in September, the invention is a 3D-printable full laptop built around the famous tiny and inexpensive Raspberry Pi computer.

The kit includes an injection moulded case and 3D printer STL files for those who would prefer to print their own case, a battery, keyboard, a 13.3in display, Wi-Fi adapter, wiring, and full instructions on how to build your very own laptop.

There's nothing massively technical about the process, and indeed the inventors of the Pi-Top, Ryan Dunwoody and Jesse Lozano, note that no soldering kit is necessary, and even a beginner should be able to complete the project in a single evening.

On the Indiegogo page, the creators note: "We want you to be able to create your own products and ideas. The Pi-Top kit is the start of a journey that will see you gaining the skills to build and code your own hardware."

The Pi-Top project has already well exceeded its funding goal of $80,000 (£50,000) on Indiegogo – it's currently at $125,000 (£78,000) with a few days still left to run.

As for the price of the full Pi-Top kit, that runs to $285 plus $35 shipping to the UK, for a total of $320 or £200 (with estimated delivery set at May next year).

Yes, you can get a Chromebook for that money, but as an educational tool and experience, the Pi-Top is certainly a thoroughly laudable effort, and it's doubtless going to be very satisfying to be able to build and customise your very own computer.