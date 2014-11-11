Microsoft bundles together Office 365, Xbox Live, Skype and Xbox Music for $199

Microsoft has moved to bundle together some of its most popular products into an offering that promotes the way its devices can be used in all facets of life and offers a saving of over £100.

The Work & Play Bundle includes Office 365 Home, Skype Unlimited World and Wi-Fi, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Music Pass with a one-year subscription costing just $199 [£125] just as long as you sign up before 4 January 2015.

For those that want to know how much value that represents, Office 365 Home usually costs $99.99 [£63.05] per year on its own, Xbox Live Gold is $59.99 [£37.82] per year, Xbox Music Pass costs $99.90 [£62.99] per year and Skype Unlimited World is $156.60 [£98.74] every 12 months.

The four services cost a hefty $416.60 [£262.67] when bought separately and the bundle, in that sense, is good value in that it saves some $217.48 [£137.13] for users. Also, for anyone that already subscribes to one of the four services, Microsoft will reportedly add on a further year that begins once the current one runs out.

Microsoft’s aspirations in the subscription based arena have been gaining traction over the past few years and Office 365 has seen high adoption across both home and enterprise markets that resulted in annual revenue of $2.5 billion [£1.46 billion] in 2013.

That should grow even further after the news in September that Apple iPad owners can now sign up to the monthly Office 365 Personal and Home products from their tablets thus opening it up to even more users.

For now the Work & Play bundle can only be bought at “select Microsoft full line retail stores in the United States only”, according to ZDNet, and it’s not clear whether Microsoft will eventually choose to bring the offering to any other markets.