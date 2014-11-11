Microsoft Lumia 535 budget phone unveiled with twin 5 megapixel cameras

Microsoft has launched its first Lumia smartphone which does away with the Nokia brand, and as was previously leaked, it is indeed a budget effort.

The Microsoft Lumia 535 is what Redmond is calling its '5x5x5' package, meaning it's a phone with a 5in screen, and a pair of 5 megapixel cameras, one rear and one front.

So yes, it's the usual 'quality selfies' story, and there's also a dual-SIM version on offer (again, as was leaked), with both single and dual-SIM models running Windows Phone 8.1, with the Lumia Denim Update applied from the get-go.

Other specs include a 1.2GHz quad-core CPU and 1GB of RAM, and the display has a resolution of 960 x 540 pixels. 8GB of storage is on board, with a microSD slot to expand by up to 128GB if needed.

The 5 megapixel front-facer is the same camera as seen on the Lumia 730 and 735, incidentally, and it's a wide-angle affair to help take in those group selfies better.

Microsoft also notes that it's designed to be "tough and durable", and comes in the usual funky colours including cyan, bright green, and bright orange, as well as plainer white, dark grey, and black.

The handset should be available later this month, with the UK price not confirmed yet, but the European asking price is around 110 Euros (£86).