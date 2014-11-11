Scotland benefits from fibre broadband rolling out at record speed

Super-fast broadband is being rolled out with record speed across Scotland, with Deputy First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announcing that the Digital Scotland project has now reached 150,000 homes and business premises – including 30,000 in the Highlands and Islands.

Many of those more remote regions are all fibred-up (with speeds of up to 80Mbps) now courtesy of the £410 million project, with 120 locations being covered in total, including Sumburgh on Shetland, Milton of Leys in Inverness, Kemnay in Aberdeenshire, and Scone in Perthshire to name a few.

In total thus far, 2,400km of cable has been laid on land, and 300km of sub-sea cable, with 600 fibre cabinets having been installed to hook up houses across Scotland. BT is responsible for the rollout (and has invested £126 million itself).

Nicola Sturgeon said: "Today marks another significant step for Scotland and the Digital Scotland Superfast Broadband partnership. This is the fastest roll-out of its kind anywhere in the UK, passing 150,000 premises in record time – an engineering feat of the kind for which Scotland is renowned."

She added: "It's fundamental to the Scottish Government's aim to deliver world class connectivity by 2020, enabling people across Scotland to connect any time, any place, anywhere using any device."

The Digital Scotland scheme is aiming to cover 95 per cent of premises in the country with fibre access by the close of 2017.

