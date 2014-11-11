Sony Smartwatch 3 becomes available at Google Play Store in US

Sony's Smartwatch 3 has gone on sale over in the US on Google's Play Store.

The device has been priced up at $250 (£158) in the US (spotted by Engadget), but it isn't yet available in the Play Store this side of the pond. We get the usual message: "Sony SmartWatch 3 is not available in your country".

Of course, it is available in the UK, just not via Google's online store. You can currently nab yourself a black SmartWatch 3 from Amazon or Expansys for around £190 (or a smidge under).

The Android Wear-powered waterproof watch boasts a 1.2GHz quad-core processor, 512MB of RAM and 4GB of storage. However, it's a rather chunky looking thing compared to some of the more svelte (and circular – Sony's is a square model) efforts which abound these days. You know, the likes of the Moto 360 and LG G Watch R.

The screen is a 1.6in TFT LCD with a resolution of 320 x 320, and the battery is a 420 mAh unit. The smartwatch also has GPS and NFC on board. Of course, you'll need to pair it with a phone or tablet running Android 4.3 or better.

We may see it on the UK Play Store soon, perhaps, although whether the pricing will be competitive with what existing online retailers already have the watch on sale for is debatable.