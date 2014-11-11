Surrey County Council gets into the online procurement game with new website

Surrey County Council has launched a new website that offers firms public sector contracts worth hundreds of millions of pounds.

SupplytoSurrey lists deals from the council itself, Surrey Police, the University of Surrey and the county’s 11 boroughs and districts.

The local authority claims that within the first 72 hours of its launch, the website saw more than 80 firms register.

The council built the website to help meets it pledge to ensure 60 per cent of spending on goods and services goes to local businesses.

Surrey County Council has previously launched the BuildSurrey website, which has seen contracts worth more than £10m secured, to encourage local construction firms to bid for work.

“Our aim is to ensure 60 per cent of the county council’s spending is with local businesses so it’s great that firms are rushing to sign up to the new site,” claimed the local authority’s deputy leader Peter Martin.

“Our BuildSurrey website has already helped hundreds of local firms win millions of pounds worth of contracts and I have no doubt that SupplytoSurrey will also go from strength to strength,” he added.

Councils worth £250m to be signed by council alone

The SupplytoSurrey site notes that the campaign is being spearheaded by Surrey County Council and the council alone will sign contracts worth up to £250m.

“Local businesses are the bedrock of every community and launching SupplytoSurrey is about helping them and our economy thrive,” claimed the local authority’s cabinet member for businesses service Denise Le Gal.

“BuildSurrey has already demonstrated our determination to help our firms create jobs, promote growth and ensure communities prosper by awarding more than £10m worth of contracts.

“With the new site offering hundreds of millions of pounds worth of contracts annually from a range of public services in Surrey, I’m sure it too will go from strength to strength,” she added.

© 24N.biz