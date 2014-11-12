Apps World 2014 LIVE: Keynotes from Professor Brian Cox, Sir Nigel Shadbolt and Peter Molyneux

From the hallowed halls of Earl's Court to the gleaming expanse of London's Excel Exhibition Centre, Apps World 2014 is back in business.

It's the fifth year that industry experts, journalists, and espresso-addled developers who are coding to fund their moustache wax habit have gathered under one roof. The reason? To celebrate an industry that's growing at breakneck speeds: Apps, of course.

With over 350 exhibitors confirmed and over 9000 pre-registered attendees alongside top keynotes from the likes of Professor Brian Cox, Peter Molyneux and Jason Bradbury, this event is set to be packed and we'll be covering every second.

Fickle Wi-Fi gods permitting, from 12 - 13 November we'll be chatting with the créme de la créme of app development, siphoning off all the gold dust spilling from keynotes and even getting stuck in as judges on some panels.

Highlights include the Hackfest, where teams can design their own apps for free on site with the change of winning a Razer Blade gaming laptop, £1,000 in Amazon vouchers or "A Parisian Experience." Ooo la la.

Alysia will also be heading down to the Big Indie Pitch as part of the judging panel, where independent games developers will be competing for funding in front of industry experts.

Plus the team will be grabbing speakers from the conference and industry experts to pick their brains on the latest trends in app development.

It's going to be a busy two days, so fasten your seatbelts folks. It's good to have you along for the ride.