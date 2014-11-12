Revenues take a plunge as internet ads disappear

Breaking reports are emerging that Google's DFP service, which is used to serve the majority of ads across the web, is suffering a global outage.

Although an ad-free internet may seem like a great thing to some people, those running online businesses that are dependent on generating advertising revenue will be frantically trying to find some answers as they watch valuable income slip away.

Google roughly makes $1,800 (£1,100) per second and if we assume that they are currently losing 80 per cent of that figure, which is $1,450 (£900), and DFP went down at 9:05 EST, that adds up to an awful lot of lost revenue.

Google has released a comment on the situation which reads: "We are currently experiencing issues which are preventing ads from serving. Our Technology teams are currently working to restore service as quickly as possible.

"At this time we do not have an estimate for when this issue will be resolved. We will send an update by 11:30am ET. We thank you for your patience and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."

Come back for more details as events unfold.