How to connect your computer to your TV

Connecting your computer to your television enables you to view online TV shows, as well as any photos or videos stored on your drive. Below is a step by step guide on how to do this.

First, look at the ports on both the computer and the television. The most traditional method of connection is HDMI but there may also be Composite, S-Video, DVI or VGA to choose from.

Use the one that corresponds to the port on your TV and connect the two together using the appropriate cable.

Take note that if you are using S-Video, the audio will continue to be served via your computer, which is good if your computer already has a great sound system. If not, you will require a connector that is able to handle audio as well.

Next, configure the settings in Windows for the second monitor. Select "Control Panel" in the Start Menu and thereafter open the menu for "Appearance and Personalization."

From your "Display" menu, select "Connect an external display." Ensure that the display has been duplicated on the TV, rather than being used for extending your PC's desktop.

From this window, adjust the resolution of your computer display along with the TV. This is because, should the aspect ratio and resolution of your computer and TV fail to match, the picture will emerge distorted.

Select the relevant display from the "Display" drop-down menu and press on the "Resolution" button.

Next, adjust the resolution using your slider. We suggest that you utilize the recommended resolution, which is indicated in your manual for all the displays.

Once done, sit back, grab some popcorn and enjoy watching the content from your computer on your television.