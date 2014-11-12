Moto G second-gen gets Android Lollipop upgrade

The Moto G 2014 model has received the latest version of Google’s Android OS, namely Lollipop, at least over in the US.

Ars Technica reports that it has downloaded the update onto the new Moto G (an unlocked handset), although last year’s original Moto G doesn’t appear to have the update ready just yet.

Lollipop is a 386MB download, incidentally.

The arrival on a Motorola phone before Google’s Nexus models has caused some consternation as you can imagine, given that one of the big selling points of the own-brand handsets is immediate Android updates.

We’ve also recently heard an announcement from LG that its G3 flagship will be picking up Lollipop, with the rollout for the phone starting in Poland, and coming to other markets in the “near future” apparently. That’ll be a definite boon for G3 owners looking for a battery boost to help power that large screen through the day (as Lollipop boasts battery life enhancements).

The Moto X 2014 is also expected to get the new OS before long, which obviously makes sense given that the Moto G already has it. Let us know in the comments if you’ve upgraded your Moto G already, and whether it makes this budget powerhouse an even more impressive performer (it certainly should do).