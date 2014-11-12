Publisher Schibsted snaffles Twitter Analytics group lead Adam Kinney

Schibsted, the Oslo-based publisher, has been recruiting in order to bolster its data crunching efforts, and has landed Adam Kinney, previously a Twitter employee (and Google before that).

In fact, Kinney led the Analytics group (Advanced Analysis team) at Twitter, and will be Head of Data Science at Schibsted.

In a statement, Schibsted noted that Kinney led the development of data science models across a range of fields at Twitter, including user growth and retention, and social interaction, before eventually taking the lead of the Analytics group

Edoardo Jacucci, VP Strategy & Data Analytics at Schibsted Media Group, commented: “We are all very excited that Adam is joining Schibsted. There is a lot of potential in Schibsted that can be unlocked with more analytics and with the help of data science. Adam brings a wealth of experience in building and leading data science teams and engineers in delivering great insights and superior data-driven products.”

He added: “Moreover, his experience with Twitter adds a deep understanding of the tech-driven media world and its trends and opportunities.”

Kinney himself commented that he was “thrilled” to take the role, and “very excited to help Schibsted create innovative data-driven products and experiences”.