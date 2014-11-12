Samsung counter sues Nvidia for lying and infringing patents

Samsung has returned to the copyright infringement lawsuit arena with a bang by counter-suing Nvidia for alleged infringement of various patents and false advertising

The graphics processing unit [GPU] firm is being taken to task by Samsung for false advertising relating to its claim to have the fastest mobile processor on the market and in addition Samsung is suing for the violation of six technical patents.

Samsung is challenging Nvidia’s claim that its Nvidia Tegra K1 chip inside the Shield Tablet is “the world’s fastest mobile processor” and states that it “is a false and misleading statement”. It backs this up with several benchmarking tests that show its Exynos processor is quicker.

As for the technical patents, the six violations involve chipsets such as one that controls different kinds of computer memory and it has added the name of Velocity Micro into the suit claiming that it has infringed all six patents.

“It’s unfortunate that Samsung sued Velocity. This isn’t Velocity’s fight. But Samsung is just trying to keep its lawsuit in Virginia, which has a faster time to trial than most jurisdictions in the United States,” stated Nvidia’s David Shannon in a blog post.

The blog goes on to show a series of tests that demonstrate the areas in which the Shield Tablet outperforms the Note 4 thus pouring scorn on Samsung’s claim that its processor is the faster one.

Samsung’s suit comes in response to a claim filed by Nvidia earlier this year that claimed various devices, such as the Galaxy S5, Note 4 and Note Edge, violate Nvidia graphics patents and shouldn’t be sold in the US. In that case the International Trade Commission has agreed to investigate and there is a separate civil suit in Delaware that calls out Samsung and Qualcomm on similar issues.

