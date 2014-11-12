Steve Wozniak says Apple was three years too late with iPhone 6 phablet

It was a mistake to leave the iPhone phablet so late in the day, according to Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, who believes that Cupertino should have got a large-screened smartphone out there way before the company actually managed the feat.

Wozniak was taking to CNN Money, and he said that the iPhone 6 Plus had arrived no less than three years late.

“Apple could have had a much bigger share of the smartphone market if it had a larger-screen iPhone for the past three years,” he observed. “It could have competed better with Samsung.”

Of course, he didn’t pluck that figure out of the air – three years ago is when Samsung first pushed out its original Note phablet, so he’s basically saying Apple should have been on the scene at the same time as its smartphone rival.

For a long time, Apple maintained smaller screens on its iPhones in the belief that this made them easier to use and handle, and it was only two years ago that Apple finally increased the screen size from 3.5in to 4in.

The new larger iPhones have certainly been popular, setting new Apple sales records (again), and we’ve seen stock issues concerning the phablet – although that was to do with supply as much as demand.

Wozniak also shared his thoughts on the new Apple Watch, though that device and smartwatches in general have left him unmoved.

He said: “I kept saying that I'd like to have a smartphone on my wrist, so I bought a few smartwatches when they first came out. I got rid of them so quick. I got real negative on smartwatches.”

Wozniak then called the Apple Watch a “luxury fitness band”, but did admit he was going to give it a try, and that the device was “more distinctive than all the others”.