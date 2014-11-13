Apple continues to suffer as iOS 8 adoptions plods along

We’ve read a lot about how iOS 8 has suffered from sluggish adoption rates since it was first unleashed back in September, and that appears to be a continuing theme.

We saw that four days after the release of the new mobile OS, on 21 September, 46 per cent of iOS users had installed it (that’s the percentage of those visiting Apple’s app store). However, it only went up a smidge – just 1 per cent – by the time 5 October rolled around.

That sort of increase in a fortnight is pretty dire, and no doubt the result of all the bad press iOS 8 was getting due to reported issues with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, various bugs and broken apps, and a botched 8.0.1 patch probably didn’t help.

The Huffington Post notes that Apple has now released new figures for the percentage as it stood on 10 November, and the news still isn’t good – 56 per cent are now running iOS 8. While that represents a speedier uptake than the last figure, it’s still only a 9 per cent increase in over a month.

The fact of the matter may be that folks were waiting for the iOS 8.1 update before taking the plunge, in the hope that most everything would be smoothed out with that release. That being the case, version 8.1 wasn’t released until 20 October, and if the majority of that 9 per cent increase came in the three weeks from then until 10 November – as opposed to five weeks from 5 October – that seems slightly more palatable, perhaps.

But whichever way you dice it, existing iPhone and iPad owners are certainly a lot less keen to take on board a new OS than they have been in the past, and iOS 8 is not likely to equal what iOS 7 managed last year from Apple’s figures for 5 December – it hit 74 per cent. In another month (or just under) iOS 8 will probably be on 65 per cent or so if it continues at the same rough pace.