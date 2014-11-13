Dangerous Illusions - Cyber Attack Realities

This video was originally published on Technology.Info .

Trend Micro’s Rik Ferguson will share insight into the realities of cyber attacks, why attackers are successful in evading defences and how IT departments can demystify cyber risk in order to form a real understanding of the risk exposure; and how can this be applied when forming a cyber riskresiliencestrategy that is fit for the businesses.Attendees will understand how their organizations can achieve greater cyber situational awareness and manage the actions of cyber intruders in real-time.

What you will take away from this session on Cyber Attack Realities

How today's cyber criminals can evade detection.

What you can do about this.

How to measure your own cyber risk.

Create a risk resilience strategy that fits your business.

Rik Ferguson,Global VP Security Research, Trend Micro

Rik Ferguson, Global VP Security Research at Trend Micro, is one of the leading experts in information security. He is an advisor to the EU Safer Internet Forum, The Information Security Alliance EURIM, a project leader with Europol at the International Cyber Security Prevention Alliance (ICSPA), a director of Get Safe Online, Vice Chair of the Centre for Strategic Cyberspace & Security Science and advisor to various UK government technology forums. In April 2011 Rik was inducted into the Infosecurity Hall of Fame

Remaining a part of commercial and government projects for Trend Micro, Rik tries to ensure his views and areas of research reflect the security concerns as experienced

by enterprises and individuals as they come to grips with new challenges and technologies.

With over seventeen years experience in information security, Rik has been with Trend Micro since 2007. Prior to assuming his current role he served as Security Infrastructure Specialist at EDS where he led the security design work for government projects related to justice and law enforcement and as Senior Product Engineer at McAfee focused on network security, intrusion prevention, encryption and content filtering.