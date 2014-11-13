DJI Inspire 1 quadcopter shoots 4K video and 12 megapixel snaps

DJI is showing off its new fancy consumer-targeted drone, the Inspire 1, which lets you record 4K video footage from the air.

The sophisticated quadcopter has auto-retracting carbon fibre landing gear, and boasts a camera capable of recording 4K video footage at 30fps, which hangs down underneath the body for a 360 degree view of the world below. If you stick to 1080p resolution, you get a fluid 60fps, and the camera boasts a 9 element lens for “extreme clarity”. It can also shoot 12 megapixel photos.

The camera is actually attached to a three-axis gimbal, which can help it compensate for being jostled by gusts of wind and keep video smooth even during such distractions.

The remote control for the Inspire 1 has the camera controls built in, so there’s no need to worry about having to fiddle with another device to control what you’re shooting.

There is, of course, a smartphone app for both iOS and Android, which lets you see how much power is left in your copter, and you can even simply trace out a route on the on-screen map that the Inspire 1 will follow, while you concentrate on taking video or snaps.

It’s a pretty smart piece of tech indeed, but it comes with a price tag that’s smart, too – C-Net reports that the Inspire 1 will retail at $2,900 (£1,840). But then, you didn’t think it would be cheap, did you?

The camera drone is expected to start shipping in the US at the end of this month.