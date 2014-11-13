Samsung to auction gold-painted curved TV

Korean tech giant Samsung announced on Thursday it will, in partnership with the fine arts auction house Christie's, auction a gold painted 78inch curved UHD TV.

The TV set's backing is painted with gold lacquer, making it great for a spot in the living room where both sides of the television can be seen.

It will be on display during the preview of Christie's Hong Kong autumn auction, which will start on 20 November.

After the display it will be auctioned off and all of the funds will be given to charity.

Proceeds from the sale will be donated to Orbis, a global non-government organization with the mission to improve access to high-quality eye health.

The T.V was designed by Korean artist Sung Yong Hong e TV. The theme is called “Memory of TV”, and it features iconic scenes that the television shares with the publick.

Samsung chose this young artist for his expertise in Ottchil, a Korean lacquer painting technique that dates back to the Neolithic Era, and for his ability to apply traditional art form onto modern materials.

“The Samsung Curved UHD TV is an artistic creation, but this collaboration with Sung Yong Hong elevates it to a true work of art,” said KK Park, executive vice president and head of sales and marketing, Visual Display Business, Samsung Electronics.”

The one-off Curved UHD TV will be displayed among other art by leading Asian artists at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in West Wing Hall.

Image credit: Samsung Tomorrow