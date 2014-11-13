Superfast broadband reaches over 1.5 million UK homes and businesses

Over 1.5 million locations across the UK now have superfast broadband access thanks to a government roll out that brings the service to 40,000 new homes and businesses every week.

As a result of the government upgrade process, which got underway in 2012, 26 per cent of all UK broadband connections are now classed as superfast, which is up from just six per cent in 2012.

“We know how important superfast broadband is to everyone, which is exactly why we are investing £1.7 billion in this remarkable project. Our transformation of the UK’s digital landscape is progressing at an incredible rate and delivering a tremendous boost to the nation’s economy as part of the government’s long term economic plan,” said culture secretary Sajid Navid.

The UK’s average broadband speed has grown almost four-fold since 2012 from 5.2Mbps in May 2010 to 18.7Mbps in May 2014. It was always the plan to bring superfast broadband speeds of up to 300Mbps to 95 per cent of the UK by 2017 and the government is well on pace to hit that target with 80 per cent now enjoying the speeds.

BT is assisting the government in expediting the rollout and to date it has installed over 25,000 km of fibre-optic cabling across the length and breadth of the country, a number that is equal to 25 times the distance from Land’s End to John O’Groats.

“Rural Britain is being wired up and fired up as we push superfast broadband into the countryside at an electrifying pace. Connecting rural communities is enabling rural businesses to reach their full potential – creating jobs, boosting exports and supercharging our economy,” added environment secretary Elizabeth Truss.

That remaining five per cent that is not on track to receive to superfast broadband by 2017 is the trickiest part of the country to extend connections to and the government has already spent £10 million trying to work out the best way to reach those areas, something that is set to continue to earnest.

