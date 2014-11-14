BlackBerry and Samsung partner up for enterprise security solution

BlackBerry and Samsung are getting together to help make the latter’s Android devices more secure for enterprises.

The idea is to strengthen Samsung’s Knox security system by bringing in BES12, BlackBerry’s enterprise mobility management solution, to make for a tightly integrated end-to-end secure solution for Galaxy phones and tablets.

John Sims, President of Global Enterprise Services, BlackBerry, commented: “BlackBerry has developed a very close partnership with Samsung and we’re committed to deepening the interaction between our engineering and product development teams for the long-term.”

“It is a natural progression in our path to providing our customers with more alternatives to meet their evolving mobile needs. Samsung Knox offers a number of hardware and software security features and our partnership allows us to tightly integrate these capabilities with BES12.”

The new solution will offer BlackBerry’s app and data management capabilities, and secure connectivity, combined with Knox’s many security features, and a further “series of core security enhancements” to better protect any enterprise device.

Business and personal data will be kept completely separately on devices to protect sensitive corporate info – along with the employee’s privacy – plus plenty of flexibility is promised when it comes to deployment across an organisation.

The partnership is due to come into play early next year, with Samsung reselling BES12 to customers, and BlackBerry offering Knox security as part of the Gold family of BES12 subscriptions. No pricing details have been mentioned yet.