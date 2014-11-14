Google's Project Tango tablet listed in Play Store

Life has been rather hectic in Google-ville lately; the company has been a busy beaver. You see, the search-giant recently released three Nexus devices - Nexus 6, Nexus 9 and Nexus Player - plus the all-new Android 5.0 Lollipop operating system. Quite frankly, Android fans are probably overwhelmed by all the excitement.

Well Android fans, you had better grab a Red Bull and perk up; there is yet another Android device to get excited about - Project Tango. Yes, the mythical 3D-tracking developer tablet is now listed in Google's Play Store in both black and white. Before you get too excited, please know that it is not yet in stock, and you probably don't want to buy it anyway.

"The goal of Project Tango is to give mobile devices a human-scale understanding of space and motion. Our team has been working with universities, research labs, and industrial partners spanning nine countries around the world to build on the last decade of research in robotics and computer vision, concentrating that technology into a unique mobile device. We are putting early prototypes into the hands of developers that can imagine the possibilities and help bring those ideas into reality," says Google.

The search-giant further explains, "our 7 inch development kit is powered by the new NVIDIA Tegra K1 processor packed with 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, motion tracking camera, integrated depth sensing, WiFi, BTLE, and 4G LTE (availability will depend on region and carrier). These development kits are designed for professional developers interested in exploring the future of mobile 3D sensing. Developers will receive updates as the software algorithms and APIs evolve. These development kits are not a consumer device and will be available in limited quantities."

While the hardware is quite impressive, it is not designed for Candy Crush Saga and Facebook - the average consumer does not need such hardware. Quite frankly, it will probably be priced quite high. So who does want to buy it then? Developers! If you are interested in developing applications and uses for the 3D tracking hardware, you will want to keep an eye on the Play Store here. As Google says, quantities will be limited.

With all of that said, since it is for development, why is Google offering it in two different colors? Are developers trying to color-coordinate dev-kits with their outfits? If you are a developer interested in buying this tablet, what do you plan to do with it? Share your ideas in the comments.