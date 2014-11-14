Google’s DoubleClick ad server outage cost publishers millions of dollars

Publishers across the globe may have lost millions of dollars in advertising revenue after Google’s DoubleClick ad server for Publishes (DFP) went offline earlier this week.

The outage, which lasted more than hour, also brought large swathes of the web to a halt as the problem prevented pages from loading.

According to Brian O’Kelley, co-founder and CEO of adtech firm AppNexus, publishers may have collectively lost $1 million per hour.

The problem was first reported at approximately 14.00, with ads not returning to sites until 15.45.

A number of sites, particularly those that lead with a full-page ad before users are served the main page, suffered from greatly increased loading times. Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, Mail Online and Business Insider were all reported to be affected.

The outage had a major impact on a large proportion of the Internet, as Google currently dominates the digital ad industry with a 31.45 per cent of the market.

The issue was reportedly given top priority status and a company spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider that the problem was resolved as quickly as possible.

“DoubleClick for Publishers experienced an outage this morning impacting publishers globally, across their video, display, native, and mobile formats,” they said. “Our team has worked quickly to fix the software bug, and it's now back up and running, so our publisher partners can return to funding their content."

This isn’t the only time that Google’s DoubleClick ad server has been in the news for the wrong reasons recently. Last month, researchers at Malwarebytes discovered the platform was being utilised by a large-scale malware campaign.

