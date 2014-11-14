Microsoft promises Windows 10 on every Lumia smartphone

When Windows announced that the Lumia smartphones running Windows 7 wouldn't be getting the update to Windows 8, it made the relatively small, but loyal Microsoft Phone fanbase rather angry.

This time around however, Microsoft isn't going to make the same mistake twice.

In a response to a customer's question via Twitter, Microsoft tweeted on Tuesday that every Windows 8 Lumia phone will get the upgrade to Windows 10.

They also announced new Windows 10 models: “There will be Windows 10 upgrades for all Lumia Windows Phone 8 devices :) And we will release new Windows 10 models in the future!“

Unlike the switch from Windows 8 to Windows 10, previous versions could not be updated (Win 7 to 8) because of significant changes in the operating system's kernel, rendering the switch basically impossible.

Microsoft's next operating system is still in the early stages of development, so although an arrival date is yet to be given, there has been early excitement about the upgrade.

This news also signals a marketing shift by the smartphone manufacturer, as the move to call the next version of its operating system Windows 10 across all platforms signals the death of the 'Windoes phone" brand and possibly Windows RT too.

"Microsoft is dropping references to 'phone' in regards to Windows 10 smart devices, and this seems to be another example of that shift in marketing,“ it says on the WindowsCentral page.

The preview build of Windows 10 was released in September and has been praised as it gears up to become the next major Windows Phone OS.