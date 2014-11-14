Reddit co-founder resigns after office "disagreement"

Yishan Wong, the CEO of popular news aggregation site Reddit resigned, on Thursday and has been replaced by the company's co-founder, Alexis Ohanian.

A statement on the company's blog said: “We are grateful for his contributions over the last few years, including growing Reddit from 35M to 174M, and we have a team in place to ensure that Reddit’s best years are still ahead of it.“

Blogger and Reddit investor Sam Altman suggested that Wong resigned due to an office disagreement: "The reason was a disagreement with the board about a new office.

“To be clear, though, we didn’t ask or suggest that he resign—he decided to when we didn’t approve the new office plan,“ it says in the blog post.

Ohanian confirmed that Reddit is moving to a new office in San Francisco, and that the RedditGifts crew will be moving there as well.

He founded Reddit, together with Steve Huffman, back in 2005 and left the company to volunteer at kiva.org in Armenia in 2010.

Even though he was invited to return to Reddit in 2011, he turned the offer down, saying there were exciting non-profit projects he wanted to do.

Now, it's a different story: “Now at a little over nine years old, with thousands of communities, Reddit is at an amazing inflection point and I'm thrilled to return to help it achieve all that it can," he said.

“We've got a lot of work to do: mobile, user experience, and community tools are on the top of our list, but as always, we can't do it without you.“