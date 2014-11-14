ResMed unveils the invisible sleep monitor

Sleep monitoring usually conjures up images of sensors placed all over the room or even in the bed making you think so much about the devices that you struggle to get off to sleep.

ResMed thinks it has the solution with its S+ system that it brags is the world’s first non-contact sleep system to come onto the market by using a wealth of data to give tips on how to sleep better.

S+ uses bio-motion sensors to measure the stages of sleep through breathing patterns and body movement, light, noise and temperature levels from within a room.

“Using our patented SleepSensor technology that connects direct to your smartphone, the S+ allows for more accurate in-home monitoring, and represents a quantum leap forward in sleep science to achieve better sleep,” said Don Darkin, president of ResMed’s sleep-disordered breathing business unit. “Millions of Americans are already counting their calories or miles walked, but it’s impossible to track and measure the quality of your sleep without assistance.”

The device is controlled by a dedicated app for both iOS and Android that allows users to input various information such as caffeine and alcohol intake, exercise, and look at patterns over time that result in personalised sleep patterns.

It has a range of different tools to aid better sleep such as soothing sounds that link with breathing patterns, a sleep scorecard that rates your night out of 100, and S+ Mentor that gives feedback to users that can be acted upon straight away.

In addition there are colour-coded charts based on the various stages of sleep, the ability to record a voice clip or text note to clear your thoughts, and a smart alarm that only wakes you up when you’ve entered a light sleep.

The S+ comes in with a suggested retail price of $149.99 [£95] at Bed Bath & Beyond with online sales through mysplus.com and it is available right now.