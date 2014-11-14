Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Unity riddled with glitches, more patches to come

Ubisoft’s flagship video game release, Assassin’s Creed Unity, is riddled with a whole host of glitches, players are reporting.

The latest instalment in the firm’s Assassin’s Creed series was only released earlier this week across Xbox One and Playstation 4 consoles as well as Windows PCs.

Read more: Video games don’t cause more violence, new study finds

Despite Ubisoft launching a 1GB patch on the day of the title’s release, early indications suggest more patches are required to iron out the issues.



The glitches range from the humorous to the mildly creepy, with many of the main character Arno’s family members missing large sections of their face. Non-playable characters have also been seen walking through walls or appearing out of thin air, somewhat disrupting the immersive atmosphere that the game is aiming for.

Gamers have taken to social media to share some of the bugs, with Ubisoft confirming that it is aware of the problems and will be issuing further patches as soon as possible.

The errors that have been given priority include: Arno falling through the ground and getting stuck in hay carts, the delay in reaching the main menu and the game crashing when players join co-op sessions.

With investors becoming increasingly concerned over the company’s ability to deliver completed games on schedule Ubisoft’s shares fell by 8.3 per cent this week.

Read more: UK to open interactive national videogame museum in 2015

Assassin’s Creed Unity is not the first high-profile game to experience glitches upon release. Earlier this month, both Sonic Boom and Halo: The Master Chief Collection were found to contain significant bugs just a few days after launching.



Image Credit: Imgur