How to watch England v South Africa live on TV and online

The England rugby team welcomes another giant of world rugby from the southern hemisphere to Twickenham this weekend when South Africa become the latest to take part in a series of Autumn test matches on European soil.

England opened up the series last weekend with a narrow defeat to New Zealand and the omens for the home side are no better this weekend. South Africa hasn’t lost a matchup between the two since November 2006, though the last one in November 2012 was a tight 16-15 win for the visitors. England can take heart from Ireland’s 29-15 win against the Boks last weekend and this is the best chance for a while for the hosts to end the torrid run.

Tickets for the game are like a Willy Wonka Golden Tickets and as a result many will be glued to a screen to catch the action, with a range of different options available to viewers. Unfortunately the game isn’t on free-to-air TV although Sky has all the bases covered.

Coverage gets underway at 1400 on Sky Sports 1 before kick off at 1430 and Sky subscribers can watch it on a TV set or via a mobile device through the Sky Go app available through all app stores.

Another way to watch it is by buying a day pass on Sky’s Now TV service for £6.99 meaning you can view the action on an even wider range of devices including your PS4, Xbox One, LG Smart TV and a number of other devices.

Anyone unlucky enough not to have access to a Sky subscription can either head down to the pub to watch the game, listen to it on BBC Radio Five Live or wait until 1900 for an hour of highlights on BBC Three. There is also a chance to catch it the following day on BBC Two from 1330 to 1430.

Image Credit: Flickr (Stephan Caspar)