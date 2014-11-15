Meet the world's first "projection-based" necklace

We have e-books instead of real ones, digital data stored in the cloud instead of on paper, mp3 files stored on a device rather than on a physical CD, so why not digital jewellery as well?

That must have been the train of thought that led the boys and girls of Neclumi, who have put their necks on the line to create the world’s first “projection-based interactive necklace.”

Basically, it’s a picoprojector (a handheld projector), attached to the collar of a shirt, that projects tiny beams of light on the wearer’s neck, creating chocker necklaces that actually don’t exist.

The Neclumi, currently in a prototype stage, responds to different sensors, like movement, to track the wearer’s skin and make sure the “virtual” necklace stays where it should.

At the current stage the whole setup is based on an iPhone compatible custom app and a picoprojector connected via HDMI cable and attached to the wearer’s chest.

The Neclumi website explains: “Given the rate of miniaturisation of the picoprojector technology and observing the trend of wearables treated more as jewellery and fashion accessories rather than just gadgets, we predict that wearable projection and projection-based jewellery become a reality in a few years”.

The prototype has four different styles: Airo, Movi, Roto and Sono, and each one responds to different inputs.

Movi, for example, reacts to the phone’s accelerometer and changes its pattern according to the movement of the wearer.

Jakub Kozniewski, one of the four founders, said: “How could you use the sensors to creatively express the user visually?”

“I think the necklace is poetic, there’s something romantic there—a bigger trend apart from the jewelry.”