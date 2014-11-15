How to watch England vs Slovenia live on TV and online

England’s qualifying campaign for Euro 2016 continues later when Roy Hodgson’s side take to the field for the 2-0 win against Slovenia at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Since the win in Switzerland [AKA the one tough game in the group] in September, England have won another two games and sit pretty atop Group E with nine points, eight goals scored and none conceded.

Slovenia are “no mugs” and after beating Switzerland last time out are actually sitting just behind England in second place and with Internazionale keeper Samir Handanovic between the sticks, Wayne Rooney and co could find it tricky running up a big score.

With an almost certain win in the offing, you want to know how to watch it on TV, online or on your mobile device, right?

Thankfully most England internationals are on free-to-air TV and this one is no exception with ITV broadcasting it on regular TV as well as online through its website and apps.

Coverage gets underway at 1630 with Adrian Chiles alongside Glenn Hoddle, Ian Wright and Lee Dixon for half-an-hour’s analysis and adverts before the game gets underway at 1700.

Watching the game on your PC or Mac is as easy as bookmarking this link to ITV Player and heading back over just before all the action kicks off. Mobile users should download the ITV Player app from the relevant app store and click on the option to “Watch Live” and select ITV from the list of channels available.

It is of course still available on regular TV on channel three and if you prefer the radio, BBC Radio Five Live has coverage of the entire 90 minutes on 909 and 693 MW or online via this link.

All that’s left to do now is to dig out that creased England shirt and learn the tune to the Great Escape.

Image Credit: Flickr (Matt Churchill)