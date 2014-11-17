You may or may not agree with me, but I've always thought that running out of RAM on your desktop is probably one of the most annoying thing's that can happen.To make things worse, it always seems to occur at the exact moment when I specifically need the memory space for something important.
To stop this from happening to you in the future, here is a step by step guide on how to add RAM to your desktop computer.
- Unplug the PC and open the casing.
- Protect the delicate circuits of your PC from static electricity by grounding yourself properly.
- Check the documentation of your PC to identify the right RAM sockets to be filled.
- Should you need to remove the existing module, push the clips on both sides of the RAM socket gently down. This module will slightly pop up and you should be able to pull it out easily.
- Take out the new RAM modules from their static-free envelope and place them on the top of the envelope.
- To install the module, open the latches found at the end of the RAM socket by pushing them gently down. Line up the notch on the memory stick bottom with its corresponding bump on the memory socket. Push the piece down gently into its socket by touching the module’s top edge. This should cause the latches at both ends to rise up and lock. To confirm that it is closed completely, press each latch gently towards the RAM module’s edge.
- Reassemble the PC, have it power up and watch your screen during the boot-up for confirmation that your system has recognized the new RAM. If it hasn't, try to restart your PC, enter the CMOS setup program, and check if the machine has recognized this new memory. If your new memory is still unrecognized, you will need to redo this process to reset your RAM modules.