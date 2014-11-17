New smart suitcase smashes Indiegogo goal

Any frequent flyers out there will know how easy it is to fill your suitcase to the brim and slightly go over the airline's baggage allowance, resulting in those annoying and usually extortionate extra fees.

And in true Murphy's law fashion, once you've paid the extra cash, your luggage almost by default gets lost and sent to a different part of the world, leaving you stranded and without an extra pair of underpants.

Bluesmart, an IndieGoGo crowdfunding project, aims to solve these problems, and more, by introducing the world's first smartphone-connected carry-on bag.

The project has already surpassed $1 million (£640,000) in funding, despite the initial goal being just $50,000 (£30,000).

Bluesmart connects to a person's smartphone, enabling some very interesting features such as monitoring the case's weight through a built-in digital scale, tracking it's movement through GPS and getting notified in case someone else tries to unlock the bag.

The case is designed to quantify your travel, using real-time reports with trends and data from your trips, including miles travelled, airports visited, time spent in each country and more through the Bluesmart app.

The case's concept product can be pre-ordered for $235 (£150), which is about half the full retail price, expected some time next year.

“After decades of no innovation in the luggage industry, we re-imagined the suitcase to solve all the problems of the modern traveler,“ it says on Bluesmart's IndieGoGo page.

“It is about time for someone to make the suitcase that you deserve. More than a suitcase, your personal travel assistant.“