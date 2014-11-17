Google snaps up world's largest digital display

Marketers in New York City are driven by the old adage that size does matter. That's why, despite our ever-decreasing attention spans, it is hoped that building bigger and bigger digital billboards will captivate audiences.

As if New York City isn't shiny enough, this Tuesday night people strolling through Times Square Garden will see the biggest, most expensive digital billboard yet.

The new screen is eight stories tall and almost as long as an American football field, stretching through the entire block from 45th Street to 46th Street on Broadway, the centre of what is known as the Times Square ”bow tie.“

The screen has approximately 24 million LED pixels containing red, blue and green lights, making this display of higher resolution than even the best of today’s high-end TV sets.

It's reportedly one of the most expensive outdoor ad real estates on the market, selling at the price of more than $2.5 million (£1.6 million).

Its first advertiser, which will occupy the display from 24 November, will be the mighty Google, believed to have secured an exclusive, long-term deal.

“Size matters in Times Square,” said Harry Coghlan, president of Clear Channel Outdoor New York, which sells the ad space.

“Sometimes it just comes down to wanting to stand out and it comes down to ego.”

Each day, more than 300,000 pedestrians are estimated to enter the Times Square “bow tie,“ making this a prime spot for any would-be advertisers.

According to eMarketer, total spending on outdoor advertising in the US is expected to increase this year to $7.2 billion (£4.6 billion), a growth of 3.6 per cent.

Image Credit: Flickr/Bee Collins