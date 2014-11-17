IP EXPO introduces Manchester event for 2015

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

IP EXPO, the UK and Europe’s leading IT infrastructure and cloud event series, is coming to the North of England.

Imago Techmedia

, the event’s organisers, have today announced the launch of

IP EXPO Manchester

, a new addition to the company’s portfolio of annual technology events, covering all the topics that today’s IT decision-makers focus on: IT infrastructure, analytics, cloud services, mobility, cyber security and data centre technologies.

The first IP EXPO Manchester will take place on 20 & 21 May 2015 at Manchester Central, an award-winning event venue that offers over 23,000 square metres of space in one of Europe’s most dynamic and exciting cities.

“Manchester has a vibrant, thriving technology scene, not least because of the buzz around TechNorth,” said Imago Techmedia group event director Bill Hammond, referring to the UK Government’s launch in late October of a major new

Northern Futures

project. This aims to bring together tech companies from across the North in what the government hopes will become “an internationally renowned virtual hub.”

At the launch of TechNorth in October 2014, Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg argued that, with a northern tech hub “to rival Berlin, New York or Shanghai”, the region’s 200,000-strong ICT workforce could be doubled over time.

The launch of IP EXPO Manchester, according to Imago Techmedia’s Hammond, will bring new opportunities to network, access expert advice and see new technologies in action within easy reach of that audience.

“Location and convenience for audiences is always critical when planning a live event. Face-to-face access is always a winning proposition - that’s why our London event has grown every year,” he said, adding: “We always have a great deal of interest from the Midlands and North of England, however th distance is often an issue for these registrants.”

“We wanted to replicate the success of this year’s IP EXPO Europe, which took place in London. Holding an event for those in the Midlands and across the North makes the technologies and education available at the London events accessible to a wider range of businesses and a greater number of IT managers, directors, engineers, consultants and business owners across the UK.”

For further information on IP EXPO Manchester, visit:

www.ipexpomanchester.com