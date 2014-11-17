The Spotify-Uber partnership that lets taxi passengers play their own music

Spotify looks set to launch a partnership which will see Uber users able to listen to their own music while travelling in one of the company’s taxis.

Last week, Uber invited journalists to take part in a phone call with CEO Travis Kalanick and an unannounced “special partner guest” to reveal a “first of its kind partnership.”

According to the Telegraph, this partnership will see Uber passengers given the option to listen to Spotify playlists through the cab’s speakers.

On the surface the collaboration between the two companies makes sense in that they have both had a disruptive influence on their respective industries.

Uber has had to overcome regulations in many of the 225 cities it operates in worldwide, including a widespread protest by London’s black cab drivers earlier in the year. Meanwhile, Spotify has had to fight off accusations that its royalty payment system devalues music. Last week, US artist Taylor Swift removed her entire discography from the platform, stating that “piracy, file sharing and streaming have shrunk the numbers of paid album sales drastically.”

A number of other artists, including Led Zeppelin, The Black Keys, AC/DC and The Beatles, have also pulled their music from Spotify.

The company CEO Daniel Ek has responded to criticism by claiming that global artists can expect to earn approximately $6 million (£3.8 million) a year from the service.

The logistics of Spotify’s partnership with Uber have not yet been revealed, but more details are likely to be released later today when the collaboration is officially unveiled.

