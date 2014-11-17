The virtues of networking according to Marian Gazdik

In this series we discuss essential networking tips and tricks that will improve your ability to network and, hopefully, help you enjoy networking. In this video we talk to Marian Gazdik, Startup Grind's Western Europe director, about why he feels networking is so important.

Marian has also written a terrific blogpost titled "The only networking rule you'll ever need to remember", and if you want even more networking advice you can find out how and why you're wasting time at networking events.

What are your networking sticking points? Are you looking for places to network or have any tips to share? Leave a comment below or hit us up on Twitter.

If you're interested in finding out more/ attending Startup Grind London you can check out the site here.