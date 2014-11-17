TalkTalk switches from Vodafone to O2 with MVNO service

TalkTalk has decided it’s time to change the network with which it partners to offer its MVNO service, with the company abandoning Vodafone in favour of O2.

The move comes as TalkTalk prepares to rollout 4G plans for its mobile customers, and the company stated that access to the “fast growing” Telefónica (O2) 4G network represented a major step forward in its long-term strategy. Though quite what was wrong with Vodafone’s 4G network, which is also rolling out at a fair lick, the firm didn’t say.

The multi-year deal will give TalkTalk a piggyback on O2’s 2G, 3G and 4G services across the country, which TalkTalk says will enable it to offer its existing four million broadband customers a quality mobile service, and will help bolster its quad-play business (that’s all four services bundled – landline, TV, broadband and mobile).

As of the end of September, TalkTalk had 350,000 mobile customers, and is obviously hoping to grow that number.

Dido Harding, CEO of TalkTalk commented: “This is a significant development for TalkTalk, building on our success in mobile to date. We are ideally placed to benefit from the market shift to quad-play, with a sizeable and growing number of customers already choosing to take mobile from us. We see real opportunities in both the near term and further out, to work with Telefónica UK to further accelerate our quad-play growth.”