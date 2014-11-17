Whitepaper: City of Anaheim case study

The City of Anaheim in Southern California's Orange County is world renowned as the home to the Disneyland Resort, Anaheim Convention Centre, and sports teams including the Angels Baseball and Anaheim Ducks hockey teams. But like many municipalities in today's current economic climate, Anaheim has been challenged to do more with less. In his 2012 State of the City address, Mayor Tom Tait stated that "For a variety of reasons, the city needed to cut $15 million from its budget in the last fiscal year." Although the City was able to reach a balanced budget by the next fiscal year, Mayor Tait added that it "doesn't mean our problems are solved. Our City still faces a major, long-term fiscal challenge." Tackling these problems head-on, Anaheim turned to a visionary solution to stimulate economic development, protect public safety and enhance quality of life. The key initiative relies on the Internet to make government more transparent and accessible to any resident or business. To achieve this, Anaheim turned to its longtime partner HP. Together, HP and Anaheim developed two mobile applications—MyEVOC and MyAnaheim —that now make the city a leader in leveraging mobile technologies.

