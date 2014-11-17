Whitepaper: Smarter Communities – Norfolk’s digital ambition

The need for regional authorities to consider becoming smarter has predominantly revolved around the concept of "smarter cities". However, the problem with the concept of smarter cities is that it is focused on the infrastructure of a metropolitan area to effectively provide benefits to its citizens through improved analysis and optimisation of resources, such as, for example, controlling traffic flows and synchronising public transport. While this approach is well suited to metropolitan areas that have the required connectivity and underlying infrastructure, smarter cities are only one aspect of what being a smarter community means. For most citizens, the challenges in the wider community are not infrastructure-based, but are instead people-centric.

The approach taken by Tom Baker CIO Norfolk County Council (NCC) was to address these issues in a new and radically different way by implementing HP's New Style of IT as the basis of the Digital Norfolk Ambition (DNA).

Ovum view

Ovum, the analyst firm, believes that solving society's problems will not be possible without the combined efforts of all the individuals, technologies, and agencies involved in delivering services over a regional area with the capability and environment to innovate is at the heart of DNA. It is clear that Tom Baker used the IT challenges that NCC faced to engineer adopting a way to deliver IT services to one that is entirely consistent with the shift to a demand-led IT economy. NCC looked for and found a key partner that had developed such an approach. HP's New Style of IT was entirely consistent with NCC's ambition, and HP could demonstrate strong capability and solutions to support its claims, which is why it was selected.

To read more, download the whitepaper below.

Intel, the Intel logo, Xeon, and Xeon Inside are trademarks or registered trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.