Whitepaper: The University of Leeds stops millions of attacks and countless illegal downloads with HP TippingPoint

"We liked the platform's advanced design and technology, which feature components like custom ASICs that deliver superior performance over competing devices from other vendors. TippingPoint* systems also control traffic by blocking or throttling unwanted file sharing. Moreover, the product was simple to install and easy to manage."

— Dave Neild, Network Development Service Leader Information Systems Services for The University of Leeds.

The Challenge

University networks are notoriously difficult to safeguard because they are open environments in which students and faculty freely pursue their academic interests. As a result, they are vulnerable to compromises in productivity and privacy from malicious software and peer-to-peer file sharing that includes downloads of copyrighted songs and movies that can raise legal issues and clog networks. Although these problems vex universities worldwide, increasing numbers of higher education institutions, such as The University of Leeds, are confronting them head-on. With roots dating back to 1831, Leeds is one of the largest universities in the United Kingdom.

To read more, downlad the whitepaper below.

Intel, the Intel logo, Xeon, and Xeon Inside are trademarks or registered trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.