Whitepaper: West Sussex County Council upgrades SAP environment with SaaS to generate savings

Local government authority deploys HP Performance Centre on SaaS to improve internal processes and help upgrade its SAP ERP environment as part of a programme to increase efficiency and lower costs.

West Sussex County Council (WSCC) is a local government authority that administers the non-metropolitan county of West Sussex in the South of England. This diverse region contains seven district and borough councils and 159 town and parish councils. Based in the county town of Chichester, the council provides a wide range of services to 785,000 residents, businesses and visitors throughout a county covering 1,969 square kilometres, half of which comprises protected countryside.

As part of an ongoing programme to reduce costs and boost efficiency, the council wanted to improve several internal processes while simultaneously upgrading its SAP Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) environment. WSCC sought a partner with a suitable performance and volume testing tool to rapidly assess how changes would affect performance. Issues identified by the tool had to be resolved quickly without causing service disruption under an extremely demanding time schedule.

To read more, download the whitepaper below.

Intel, the Intel logo, Xeon, and Xeon Inside are trademarks or registered trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.