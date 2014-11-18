Apple's iOS 8.1.1 actually speeds up older iPhones and iPads?

As well as the launch of the OS X Yosemite 10.10.1 update, Apple has also released the iOS 8.1.1 update. The focus this time around is not really on delivering exciting new features, or even fixing glaring problems, but keeping owners of older devices happy. Aging iPads and iPhones are in for a treat as there are performance boosts to look forward to.

Pre-iPad 2 owners miss out, but the update is available for iPad 2 and newer a well as iPhone 4s and newer. Apple is yet to publish a changelog for the update, but check for an update on your idevice and you'll see a brief description about what to expect.

iPad 2 and iPhone 4s owners will be happy to see the promise of stability and performance improvements, but reference is also made to unspecified bug fixes. It's not clear if Apple will release more information about what the update includes, but for now we have very little to go on:

This release includes bug fixes, increased stability and performance improvements for iPad 2 and iPhone 4s. For more information on the security content of this update, please visit this website: http://support.apple.com/kb/HT1222.

It is great to see that aging devices are being given the update treatment, and that the update is more than just the usual bug fixes. It seems that any big changes are being saved for iOS 8.2, but the question is, are the performance improvements noticeable?