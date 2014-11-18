A guide to Apple's OS X Yosemite 10.10.1 update

It's only a few weeks since Apple launched Yosemite and there's already an update available. Today, Apple pushes out the OS X Yosemite 10.10.1 update to address issues that had been found in the initial release. This is a fairly minor x.1 update, and there are only ten entries in the changelog for most users, while enterprise users have two more updates and additions.

Described -- of course -- as "recommended for all OS X Yosemite users", the update fixes a problem with Time Machine that made older backups invisible. It also addresses issues with the Notification Center, and problems with entering Japanese text. It "improves the stability, compatibility, and security of your Mac".

Other features of the update include improved Wi-Fi reliability, the elimination of a problem with items not appearing in the App Store, and the correction of issues sending emails through certain providers.

Here's that all-important changelog in full (minus the typo that can be found at the Apple website -- Notification (sic) Center indeed!):

Improves Wi-Fi reliability

Improves reliability when connecting to a Microsoft Exchange server

Resolves an issue that may prevent Mail from sending messages through certain email service providers

Addresses an issue prevents connecting to remote computers using Back to My Mac

Resolves an issue where sharing services, Notification Center widgets and Actions may not be available

Addresses an issue that could cause Notification Center settings to not be retained after a restart

Addresses an issue that might prevent the Mac App Store from displaying certain updates

Addresses an issue that could prevent some Mac mini computers from waking from sleep

Resolves an issue that might prevent Time Machine from displaying older backups

Addresses an issue that might prevent entering text in Japanese

On the enterprise front, this update to Yosemite fixes a problem that caused the App Store to offer an update to Apple Remote Desktop even when the most recent version was installed. It also adds new options to DNS lookups.

If you have Always Update enabled, just sit back and wait, but otherwise you'll need to manually start the update process.