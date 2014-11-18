Intel's gold-plated smart bracelet set to make wearable tech fashionable

A new smart bracelet developed by Intel and Opening Ceremony hopes to target female consumers by combining functionality and fashion.

Called My Intelligent Communication Accessory (MICA), the wearable technology will utilise its own data plan from AT&T, meaning users will not need to carry a smartphone to get online.

Opening Ceremony hopes that the snakeskin bracelet, which also includes lapis stones, an 18 carat gold coating and a sapphire curved screen, will dispel the myth that smart wristbands must be clunky and unpleasant to look at.



"We really approached this first and foremost about why would a woman want to wear this every day, and how can it be incorporated into her wardrobe," Humberto Leon, creative director at the firm, told IBN Live.

The device, which is powered by technology provided by Intel, has a battery life of up to two days and will be available from early next month from $495 (£315).

The bracelet notifies the wearer of any incoming alerts via discrete vibrations and comes with a two-year data plan as part of the price tag.

Intel has largely missed out on the smartphone and tablet boom of recent years, leading chief executive Brian Krzanich to highlight future consumer trends like wearable tech as a top priority for the firm.

The American company purchased fitness tracker manufacturer Basis Science back in March and recently entered a partnership with watch maker Fossil to develop wearable devices.

Following its launch in early December, the MICA smart bracelet will be available through Opening Ceremony and Barney’s department stores.